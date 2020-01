Happy New Year!

After my last post wishing you all a happy and safe NYE I have to admit we had a rather precarious cycle home from our friends house after celebrating 2020. Hubby was a little worse for wear and fell of his bike on the cycle path, I turned round to look when heard the commotion and I then fell off my bike! After sitting laughing at the situation for several minutes we carried on our merry way only for hubby to fall off again πŸ˜‚ lesson learnt, we shall walk in future!!!