My friend and I had an afternoon tea with prosecco and a great view of the trams (and rain)

10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
Hi, I'm Lynda from Hutton - a small village outside Preston, Lancashire. I started a 365 project once before but as had to download...
