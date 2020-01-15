Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1328
My hubby was asleep so thought I'd go in the garden and try some treat shots with Sadie
First time I've attempted this and quite difficult throwing the treat and trying to take shot with one hand- so quite pleased at the results. Sadie loved the treats too ❤
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
Hi, I'm Lynda from Hutton - a small village outside Preston, Lancashire. I started a 365 project once before but as had to download...
2158
photos
134
followers
175
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Latest from all albums
1322
1323
1324
1325
185
1326
1327
1328
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close