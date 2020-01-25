Previous
Next
Pretty in pink sunglasses! My granddaughter Abigail happily volunteering to pose for me by lyndamcg
Photo 1338

Pretty in pink sunglasses! My granddaughter Abigail happily volunteering to pose for me

25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
Hi, I'm Lynda from Hutton - a small village outside Preston, Lancashire. I started a 365 project once before but as had to download...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
She looks like a little star!
January 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise