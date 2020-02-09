Previous
Bullet proof! Fun with architecture by lyndamcg
Bullet proof! Fun with architecture

The Gherkin in London also know as the bullet. Such an iconic shape and pleasing to the eye
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
Hi, I'm Lynda from Hutton - a small village outside Preston, Lancashire. I started a 365 project once before but as had to download...
Mariana Visser
love the B&W conversion
February 9th, 2020  
