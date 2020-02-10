Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1352
Swedish architecture, with an intriguing character marching their way through - for the flash of red challenge
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
2
1
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
Hi, I'm Lynda from Hutton - a small village outside Preston, Lancashire. I started a 365 project once before but as had to download...
2188
photos
138
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
13th October 2018 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Love this! The person really makes the shot!
February 10th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Not a very welcoming alley - not dangerous just no warmth.
February 10th, 2020
