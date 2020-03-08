Previous
Pretty in pink! by lyndamcg
Pretty in pink!

Asked my granddaughter Grace if she had any interesting pink toys for the rainbow challenge. She came down with an harmful of stuff but then said she wanted to model the pink hat for me. She seems to be quite the little poser now 💕
8th March 2020

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
