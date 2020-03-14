Previous
Purple is hard for me to find for my rainbow - but luckily my daughter in law had purple nail varnish on! by lyndamcg
Photo 1385

Purple is hard for me to find for my rainbow - but luckily my daughter in law had purple nail varnish on!

Added a frame to add more purple!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Lynda McG

A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
KWind ace
This is so pretty! It looks like a painting.
March 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and a great edit !
March 14th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2020  
