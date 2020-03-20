Feeling blue in these scarey times - thank heavens for 365 to keep me sane!

I've had my poor daughter-in-law crying on the phone this morning. My granddaughter started school last year and loves it, she can't understand why she can't go due to lockdown. Plus her daughter from previous marriage is in her last year at junior school and is going to miss a few trips and end of school party so she is upset and may not see her friends for a while. It is so hard for them, plus her job has been stopped until the foreseeable future, luckily my son's job seems ok at the moment. I feel so sorry for them - life for us as retirees is pretty much the same day to day, but I shall so miss seeing family and friends. Strange times ahead - stay safe everybody x