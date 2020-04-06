Previous
Next
I'm having a cracking time! by lyndamcg
Photo 1408

I'm having a cracking time!

6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot, I like it
April 6th, 2020  
Martina ace
Perfect!
April 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it ! fav
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise