Photo 1408
I'm having a cracking time!
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Lynda McG
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2260
photos
138
followers
174
following
Tags
30-shots2020
Kathy A
Great shot, I like it
April 6th, 2020
Martina
Perfect!
April 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
Love it ! fav
April 6th, 2020
