Love is ....... by lyndamcg
Photo 1417

Love is .......

15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
388% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
so funny ;-)
April 15th, 2020  
carol white ace
Very cute. Fav!! 😀
April 15th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
omg too cute fav
April 15th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
sweet!
April 15th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Love his sideways look!
April 15th, 2020  
