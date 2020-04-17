Previous
Spending a lot of our lockdown time doing jigsaws, so had to have an egg shot representing this! by lyndamcg
Spending a lot of our lockdown time doing jigsaws, so had to have an egg shot representing this!

17th April 2020

Lynda McG

~*~ Jo ~*~
Neat shot
April 17th, 2020  
Kathy A
Jigsaws have certainly become popular again
April 17th, 2020  
