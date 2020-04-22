Previous
Next
Fly egg, fly! by lyndamcg
Photo 1424

Fly egg, fly!

I actually took a hard boiled egg out on our morning walk and asked my hubby to throw it in the air whilst i tried to get a pic. Managed this one but it looked a bit plain so decided to give it some wings!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
He/she has got no eyes, they will get lost!
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise