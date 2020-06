For their 1st wedding anniversary my son had this caricature done of the family- it is so like them all, and love oreo's face (The dog)

Sorry for all uploads but got behind so catch up time! And sorry for missing commentating on your latest pics - I like to stay up to date on that but I've been busy trying to make a photo album on internet and it has been all consuming- plus had a couple of garden meet ups with friends now we are allowed at 2 metres apart! 😁