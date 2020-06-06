Previous
Buzzard chick on the nest by lyndamcg
Photo 1469

Buzzard chick on the nest

We were so pleased to see this as we hadn't seen or heard the buzzards for a few weeks so we were worried what had happened to them. We couldn't see any activity on the nest either, but happy to report alive and well 😁
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lynda McG

