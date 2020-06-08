Previous
Next
Lovely tea at our son's and wife's last night. A quick pic on the way home, they live in a beautiful place by lyndamcg
Photo 1471

Lovely tea at our son's and wife's last night. A quick pic on the way home, they live in a beautiful place

Unfortunately I have an ankle injury from a fall in the shower a few weeks ago so having to rest it. So missing my photography on my dog walks.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise