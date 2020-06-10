Previous
Next
Just had a visit from my son and granddaughter- trying out my nifty fifty lens! by lyndamcg
Photo 1473

Just had a visit from my son and granddaughter- trying out my nifty fifty lens!

10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely portrait of this little doll.
June 10th, 2020  
KWind ace
A sweet portrait!
June 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this little cutie
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise