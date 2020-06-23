Previous
Next
My first early morning stroll for about 3 weeks after resting my ankle after a fall. Boy, was I ready for a walk with my camera 😁 by lyndamcg
Photo 1486

My first early morning stroll for about 3 weeks after resting my ankle after a fall. Boy, was I ready for a walk with my camera 😁

23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A horgros selection, did you place the Christmas bauble?
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise