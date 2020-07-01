Previous
Just call me jaws! by lyndamcg
We've been trying to sort our attic - a job we keep threatening to do but hadn't got round to! Going through the many toys stored from when the kids were young we found a bag of marbles so had to have a play 😁
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and a great find.
July 1st, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Do they want their stuff though that’s the thing! We kept stuff belonging to our three kids fir years but when it came to claiming them when we had a clear out last year no one wanted anything back. Shipping to NZ was a factor though!!
July 1st, 2020  
