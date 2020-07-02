Previous
A big marble on a CD with a bokeh background found on my tablet - it's good to play! by lyndamcg
Photo 1495

A big marble on a CD with a bokeh background found on my tablet - it's good to play!

2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
Faye Turner
Great colours and capture
July 1st, 2020  
Fabulous idea and colours.
July 1st, 2020  
Love it - fav
July 1st, 2020  
Very creative image. Fav!! 😀
July 1st, 2020  
