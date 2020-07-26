Sign up
Photo 1519
Beautiful buzzard!
We think there are 3 fledgling with the parents in the wood. So pleased when we catch a sighting - and even better when they pose for us!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Lynda McG
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
July 26th, 2020
Kathy A
He's looking straight at you
July 26th, 2020
