Previous
Next
Beautiful buzzard! by lyndamcg
Photo 1519

Beautiful buzzard!

We think there are 3 fledgling with the parents in the wood. So pleased when we catch a sighting - and even better when they pose for us!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
July 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
He’s looking straight at you
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise