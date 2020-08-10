Previous
On the way to my son's I just had to turn the car round and take a pic! by lyndamcg
On the way to my son's I just had to turn the car round and take a pic!

10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Babs ace
Love the patterns in the grass.
August 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
worth the turn around :)
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene. Lovely colours and patterns
August 10th, 2020  
