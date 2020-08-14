Previous
Next
Another misty morning by lyndamcg
Photo 1538

Another misty morning

14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh wow. What a gorgeous capture.
August 17th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 17th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely morning Lynda, fave. Still rising early I see!
August 17th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene!
August 17th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the mist and sky colors
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise