Photo 1546
I was taking a shot of the statue when some children ran past. I had a slow shutter speed as it was really windy and the sand was blowing high so it made this different image of the statue.
These spectacular sculptures by Antony Gormley are on Crosby beach. Another Place consists of 100 cast-iron, life-size figures spread out along three miles.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Lynda McG
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Kathy A
This is really cool
August 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
Cool
August 22nd, 2020
