Photo 1547
The structure is a navigation marker, one of a pair, that used to be used by the ship's coming into and out of Liverpool docks
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
