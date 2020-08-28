Previous
Wellies definitely needed the past few days on our dog walks - it's been torrential! by lyndamcg
Photo 1552

Wellies definitely needed the past few days on our dog walks - it's been torrential!

28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Wylie ace
It took a moment til I saw the pooch and ball. great action shot!
August 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
That sure looks like a lot of water!
August 28th, 2020  
