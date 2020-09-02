Previous
Lovely church and old vicarage. by lyndamcg
Lovely church and old vicarage.

We had a drink sat outside the pub which is across the river and could see the other side of the old vicarage. It is renovated to a very modern style with lots of windows and fantastic views of the river - if we won the lottery 😉
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Lynda McG

A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Debra ace
Beautiful church and capture
September 3rd, 2020  
