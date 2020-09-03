Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1558
There's just something about old trees
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2429
photos
136
followers
166
following
426% complete
View this month »
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I agree
September 3rd, 2020
Annie D
ace
There is indeed and this one is gorgeous
September 3rd, 2020
Caterina
ace
Those roots covered with moss are wonderful, as is the intense green and composition of the photo. Fav
September 3rd, 2020
Faye Turner
Agree ... great shot
September 3rd, 2020
Debra
ace
Wow, what a cool find and capture
September 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close