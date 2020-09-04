Previous
A visit to the city - masks on and off all the time but glad to see everyone being cautious! by lyndamcg
A visit to the city - masks on and off all the time but glad to see everyone being cautious!

It was quite sad to see that there are so many shops having had to shut down due to the current situation. I look forward to a covid free world when some normality resumes!
4th September 2020

Lynda McG

