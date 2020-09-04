Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1559
A visit to the city - masks on and off all the time but glad to see everyone being cautious!
It was quite sad to see that there are so many shops having had to shut down due to the current situation. I look forward to a covid free world when some normality resumes!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2431
photos
136
followers
166
following
427% complete
View this month »
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close