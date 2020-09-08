Previous
Look at this old car nana! by lyndamcg
Look at this old car nana!

You can see Abigail's intrigue in her reflection. The poor car needs a bit of TCL but still a beaut!
Lynda McG

Joan Robillard
A world away this car is from what she knows I am sure.
September 8th, 2020  
Peter Dulis
A beetle :)
September 8th, 2020  
