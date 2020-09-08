Sign up
Photo 1563
Look at this old car nana!
You can see Abigail's intrigue in her reflection. The poor car needs a bit of TCL but still a beaut!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
2
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2434
photos
136
followers
166
following
428% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
ace
A world away this car is from what she knows I am sure.
September 8th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
A beetle :)
September 8th, 2020
