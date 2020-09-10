Sign up
Photo 1565
Lots of quaint churches about
We've just been to the North Lake District for 10 nights and it was a bad internet signal so couldn't upload. I shall therefore be inundating you with my holiday pics for the next few weeks 😁
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2438
photos
134
followers
164
following
tony gig
Fabulous capture...Fav
September 19th, 2020
