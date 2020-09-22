Sign up
Photo 1576
Aria Force waterfall
First visit to this lovely waterfall - but didn't realise the walk up from it had so many smaller waterfalls and rocky areas, Stunning!
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
1
1
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2449
photos
135
followers
164
following
431% complete
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th September 2020 11:31am
Pam Knowler
ace
How beautiful!
September 24th, 2020
