Sadie's brave swim!

Top left: I accidentally caught a shot of the ball being thrown for Sadie whilst taking a pic of the view.

Top right: Sadie never swims, only once before in this same lake when Martin went in with her but she quickly swam out! So as the ball was just a bit too far out she kept paddling out, looking at the ball and trying to egg herself on to go for it then would come back to shore. Did this a dozen times. Bottom left: yay, she swam! Bottom right: aren't I a clever girl 😁