Yesterday morning it was foggy and damp, perfect for capturing cobwebs! by lyndamcg
Photo 1584

Yesterday morning it was foggy and damp, perfect for capturing cobwebs!

30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture with the misty background. Fav!! 😀
September 30th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful decoration on those grasses.
September 30th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
super against those fanned grasses
September 30th, 2020  
