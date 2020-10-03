Sign up
Photo 1586
Lovely stripey sky yesterday morning!
As it's getting darker now we are setting off an hour later, about 6am. It's still dark then but comes bright halfway through the walk, and we do see the sun coming up still.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful silhouettes and morning sky
October 3rd, 2020
