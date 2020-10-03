Previous
Lovely stripey sky yesterday morning! by lyndamcg
Photo 1586

Lovely stripey sky yesterday morning!

As it's getting darker now we are setting off an hour later, about 6am. It's still dark then but comes bright halfway through the walk, and we do see the sun coming up still.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Lynda McG

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful silhouettes and morning sky
October 3rd, 2020  
