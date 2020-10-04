Previous
Went for a walk in the park the other week with my son and granddaughters - loved this special moment and had to capture it! by lyndamcg
Went for a walk in the park the other week with my son and granddaughters - loved this special moment and had to capture it!

4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Lynda McG

Joan Robillard ace
What a wonderful capture that you will treasure forever
October 4th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
October 4th, 2020  
