Previous
Next
The Needles - I should have zoomed in a bit but it was a very windy, cold day so we didn't stay long! by lyndamcg
Photo 1592

The Needles - I should have zoomed in a bit but it was a very windy, cold day so we didn't stay long!

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How original not to go for the cliche shot everyone goes for,
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise