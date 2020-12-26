Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1670
Our Xmas day! Hope you all had a good one - back to tier 3 restrictions now!
A visit to my eldest son's to unwrap pressies and look at the piles of Xmas gifts from father Christmas. Then we had dinner at my youngest son's and played games and a few drinks 🍾🥂
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Jean
ace
How wonderful! All smiles! So happy you could see your family.
December 26th, 2020
