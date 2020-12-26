Previous
Our Xmas day! Hope you all had a good one - back to tier 3 restrictions now! by lyndamcg
Our Xmas day! Hope you all had a good one - back to tier 3 restrictions now!

A visit to my eldest son's to unwrap pressies and look at the piles of Xmas gifts from father Christmas. Then we had dinner at my youngest son's and played games and a few drinks 🍾🥂
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Lynda McG

Jean ace
How wonderful! All smiles! So happy you could see your family.
December 26th, 2020  
