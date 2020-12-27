Previous
Next
A wonderful gift from my youngest son and wife - love the caricature of Sadie! by lyndamcg
Photo 1671

A wonderful gift from my youngest son and wife - love the caricature of Sadie!

27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise