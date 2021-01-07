Previous
Loved this shot of the child watching the fishing boat being brought in - he was mesmerized! by lyndamcg
Loved this shot of the child watching the fishing boat being brought in - he was mesmerized!

Thank you for your nice comments and faves on my previous days sunset shots - definitely the best time of day!
