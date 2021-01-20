Previous
Photo 1695

While it's cold, wet and lockdown I've made it my mission to learn how to use Affinity Photo which I have had for over a year.

I've watched loads of utube videos and now I've bought the official manual which is helping a lot - it does some pretty amazing things, I just need to remember now how to do them!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
464% complete

