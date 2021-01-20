Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1695
While it's cold, wet and lockdown I've made it my mission to learn how to use Affinity Photo which I have had for over a year.
I've watched loads of utube videos and now I've bought the official manual which is helping a lot - it does some pretty amazing things, I just need to remember now how to do them!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2583
photos
135
followers
165
following
464% complete
View this month »
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close