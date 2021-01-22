Sign up
Where are my wellies?!
It is so wet everywhere, but we are lucky that we don't seem to get any flooding in our village. I feel so sorry for the people who have had their homes and shops flooded - it must be heart breaking!
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
carol white
ace
Great reflections
January 22nd, 2021
Anja
Lovely shot, with the dog overlooking the wet grass
January 22nd, 2021
