Where are my wellies?! by lyndamcg
Photo 1697

Where are my wellies?!

It is so wet everywhere, but we are lucky that we don't seem to get any flooding in our village. I feel so sorry for the people who have had their homes and shops flooded - it must be heart breaking!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
carol white ace
Great reflections
January 22nd, 2021  
Anja
Lovely shot, with the dog overlooking the wet grass
January 22nd, 2021  
