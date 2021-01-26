Previous
Next
Frosty hedge by lyndamcg
Photo 1701

Frosty hedge

Loving the snow we have at the moment.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is beautiful
January 26th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
how pretty! love the kiss of light and the focus!
January 26th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, great pov
January 26th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Perfect wintry pic!
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise