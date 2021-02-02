Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1708
Santorini in b&w
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2600
photos
136
followers
177
following
468% complete
View this month »
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
Latest from all albums
1706
1707
700
701
1708
1709
1710
702
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FE5020,X935
Taken
20th June 2011 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Wonderful in black and white fav
February 4th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Nice composition.
February 4th, 2021
Monique
ace
Like your pov
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close