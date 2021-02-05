Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1711
John Ryland Library in Manchester for the architecture b&w theme for 2021
There are some fantastic old buildings in Manchester, great for photographing. This library is just amazing inside. I so miss my visits here - hope lockdown lifts soon!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2601
photos
136
followers
177
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Latest from all albums
1707
700
701
1708
1709
1710
702
1711
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G900F
Taken
20th March 2018 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 5th, 2021
Jean
ace
Love this! Especially the processing.
February 5th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
That is such an impressive place inside....beautiful wood & interesting displays!
February 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close