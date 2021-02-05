Previous
John Ryland Library in Manchester for the architecture b&w theme for 2021 by lyndamcg
John Ryland Library in Manchester for the architecture b&w theme for 2021

There are some fantastic old buildings in Manchester, great for photographing. This library is just amazing inside. I so miss my visits here - hope lockdown lifts soon!
Lynda McG

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
February 5th, 2021  
Jean ace
Love this! Especially the processing.
February 5th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
That is such an impressive place inside....beautiful wood & interesting displays!
February 5th, 2021  
