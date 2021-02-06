Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1712
Another favourite place I can't wait to visit when covid is over!
Think this shot shows the architecture off better
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2603
photos
136
followers
177
following
469% complete
View this month »
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Latest from all albums
701
1708
1709
1710
702
1711
189
1712
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
jackie edwards
ace
I really like this one! the depth is great and the arches of the bridges playing off of the straight building sides is so nice. I'm sure it's a pretty iconic shot but you can tell why!
February 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close