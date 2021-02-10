Sign up
Photo 1716
Trinkets and treasures!
This is a lovely glass ornament I got as a gift from my son and daughter-in-law last year. It stands in my kitchen window and is lovely when the sun shines through it.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
for2021
