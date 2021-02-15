Previous
Steampunk portraits in b&w this week I think! by lyndamcg
Steampunk portraits in b&w this week I think!

With lockdown shooting portraits is more or less impossible - hubby hates having photo taken, so that just leaves Sadie. Therefore I've decided to go through albums and find portraits which convert to b&w well.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Lin ace
What an outfit! Good choice for b/w
February 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
That sure is a good choice to start with.
February 15th, 2021  
