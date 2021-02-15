Sign up
Photo 1721
Steampunk portraits in b&w this week I think!
With lockdown shooting portraits is more or less impossible - hubby hates having photo taken, so that just leaves Sadie. Therefore I've decided to go through albums and find portraits which convert to b&w well.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2614
photos
136
followers
178
following
471% complete
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
13th October 2019 11:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2021
Lin
ace
What an outfit! Good choice for b/w
February 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
That sure is a good choice to start with.
February 15th, 2021
