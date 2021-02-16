Previous
Steampunk portrait no. 2 - I do love the outfits! by lyndamcg
Steampunk portrait no. 2 - I do love the outfits!

Thank you for the nice comments on yesterday's steampunk shot. We were planning to go back to Haworth at the end of last year for the steampunk festival but covid stopped it happening - gutted! Hopefully this year 🤞
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super portrait - so full of Steampunk fun ! fav
February 16th, 2021  
