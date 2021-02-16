Sign up
Photo 1722
Steampunk portrait no. 2 - I do love the outfits!
Thank you for the nice comments on yesterday's steampunk shot. We were planning to go back to Haworth at the end of last year for the steampunk festival but covid stopped it happening - gutted! Hopefully this year 🤞
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2615
photos
136
followers
178
following
471% complete
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
704
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super portrait - so full of Steampunk fun ! fav
February 16th, 2021
