My favourite avenue of trees on our stroll yesterday. by lyndamcg
Photo 1730

My favourite avenue of trees on our stroll yesterday.

Week 4 - patterns and abstract. Love the shadows on the path!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
473% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply wonderful and intriguing !
February 25th, 2021  
Liana Bull ace
Great shadows along that leading line
February 25th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great leading line
February 25th, 2021  
Babs ace
A wonderful tunnel of trees. I love the shadows on the path .
February 25th, 2021  
