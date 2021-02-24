Sign up
Photo 1730
My favourite avenue of trees on our stroll yesterday.
Week 4 - patterns and abstract. Love the shadows on the path!
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
4
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2623
photos
135
followers
177
following
473% complete
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd February 2021 11:26am
Tags
for2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply wonderful and intriguing !
February 25th, 2021
Liana Bull
ace
Great shadows along that leading line
February 25th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great leading line
February 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
A wonderful tunnel of trees. I love the shadows on the path .
February 25th, 2021
